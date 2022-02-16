The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after buying an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 100,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,583,570.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

