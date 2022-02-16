The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

