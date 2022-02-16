The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

