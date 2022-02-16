The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.20 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.