The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

