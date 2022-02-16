The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,427 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forward Air during the second quarter worth $105,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2,216.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.