TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.43. TIM shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 2,446 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 114,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 39.3% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TIM during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 8.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

