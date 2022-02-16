Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches Market Cap of $40.22 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $40.22 million and approximately $105.70 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.57 or 0.00083579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

