Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,064,300 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 3,069,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.9977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.14.

