Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 736.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 79,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

