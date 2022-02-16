Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Trading Down 6.4%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). Approximately 55,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 231,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £748,224.75 and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.73.

Get Trafalgar Property Group alerts:

About Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trafalgar Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trafalgar Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.