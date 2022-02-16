Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.62. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,360. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $147.55 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,811. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

