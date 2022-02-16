TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in TransAlta by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransAlta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

