Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.38

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.38 and traded as high as C$20.96. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.96, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.
Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)
