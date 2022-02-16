Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 46.7% in January

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

NYSE:TGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.