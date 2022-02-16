Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Down 46.7% in January

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
NYSE:TGS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.64.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
