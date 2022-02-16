Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Shares of TRMB opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60. Trimble has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,206 shares of company stock worth $2,067,278. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

