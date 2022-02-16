TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.550-$5.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,494. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,570 shares of company stock worth $6,552,509. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in TriNet Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 323.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

