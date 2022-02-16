Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Citigroup

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

