Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.59) to GBX 282 ($3.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.33).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.11) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 230.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The company has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.