Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 104.73 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.38. The company has a market capitalization of £442.71 million and a PE ratio of 530.10.

EBOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

