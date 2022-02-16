Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $68.52 and last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 32835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,779. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

