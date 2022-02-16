TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.28. 40,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 42,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TROOPS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TROOPS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TROOPS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TROOPS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TROOPS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

