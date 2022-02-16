Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

