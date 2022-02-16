Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).
TLW opened at GBX 50.34 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 33.26 ($0.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of £721.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 47.55.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
