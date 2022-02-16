Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 77 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUWOY remained flat at $$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

