Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6,705.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,133 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $33,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after purchasing an additional 284,171 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,730,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.64.

TWLO stock opened at $193.71 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average is $294.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock worth $11,785,961 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

