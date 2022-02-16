Tycoon Price Reaches $0.0323 on Exchanges (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Tycoon has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $190,058.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tycoon has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00105892 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

