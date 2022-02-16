UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €110.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.00 ($130.68).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €97.94 ($111.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a 1 year high of €98.30 ($111.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

