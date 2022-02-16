UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

NYSE UDR opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Allstate Corp increased its stake in UDR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UDR by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of UDR by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

