UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UDR by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

