Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the January 15th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

UCTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

