Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.30

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $368.80 million and $19.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.97 or 0.00767492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.68 or 0.00217285 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011962 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022371 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

