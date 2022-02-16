Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultragenyx’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q4. Its marketed drug, Crysvita, continues to drive sales. Recently, the company received two FDA approvals — Dojolvi for treating fatty acid oxidation disorders and the other for label expansion of Crysvita in tumor-induced osteomalacia. These drug approvals should continue to drive growth in the upcoming quarters as well. Ultragenyx’s efforts in continuing the advancement of its gene-therapy clinical programs for addressing rare diseases holds potential. However, being a commercial company with low revenues, any setback could escalate operating expenses and increase the cash requirement for additional quarters. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock severely. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.55.

RARE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $151.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,678,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,174,000 after purchasing an additional 204,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,003,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.