Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE UAA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

