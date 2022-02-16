Unisocks Price Hits $104,989.31 on Major Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $31.71 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for about $104,989.31 or 2.37849745 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unisocks

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

