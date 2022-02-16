United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Get United Insurance alerts:

In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,912 shares of company stock worth $122,109 in the last 90 days. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in United Insurance by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Insurance by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Insurance by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.