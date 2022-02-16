United Insurance (UIHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect United Insurance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.72.
In other United Insurance news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,912 shares of company stock worth $122,109 in the last 90 days. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.
