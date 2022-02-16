United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Increases Dividend to $1.52 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

UPS stock opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

