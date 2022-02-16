United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE USM opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.34. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

