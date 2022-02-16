UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Announces $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by 62.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

UNH opened at $478.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after acquiring an additional 167,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

