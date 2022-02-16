Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Acquires $115,200.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE UNVR opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
