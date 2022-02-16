Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 92.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.