Universal Electronics (UEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $464.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84.
Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
