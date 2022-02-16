Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Upland Software by 3,899.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Upland Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $575.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

