Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.82.
NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 18,628,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,974. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 136.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.52. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Upstart by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 240.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
