Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.82.

Get Upstart alerts:

NASDAQ:UPST traded up $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 18,628,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,974. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a PE ratio of 136.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $212.52. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,632,201 shares of company stock valued at $310,726,659 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Upstart by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 240.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.