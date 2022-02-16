USDK Price Hits $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $95.67 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.53 or 0.07081783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.54 or 0.99920765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00050759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003063 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

