UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.86. UserTesting shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1,104 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 1,472,083 shares of company stock worth $9,633,723 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

