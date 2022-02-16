VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Trading 2.8% Higher

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.20. 68,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 25,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EINC. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC set a C$28.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. began coverage on VanEck ETF Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$28.00 price target on VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get VanEck ETF Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$538.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.58.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.