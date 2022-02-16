VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $334,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.73. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $199.65.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.