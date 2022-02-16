Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 44.0% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 136,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. 68,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

