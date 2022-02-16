Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 164,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,265,403 shares.The stock last traded at $404.73 and had previously closed at $405.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.83 and its 200 day moving average is $429.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

