Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.25 and last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 44111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
