Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.25

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.25 and last traded at $88.25, with a volume of 44111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,094,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,264,000 after buying an additional 194,664 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

